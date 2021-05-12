US Bancorp DE Has $2.87 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Natera by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in Natera by 177.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 290,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,457,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA stock opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.53. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

