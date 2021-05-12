US Bancorp DE Has $2.97 Million Stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.23% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

