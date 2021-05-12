US Bancorp DE Has $2.99 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $134.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.33 and a one year high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.