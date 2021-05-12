US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

PEN stock opened at $264.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $314.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -980.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

