US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $140.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

