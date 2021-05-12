US Bancorp DE Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 65.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 789,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,367,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 20.7% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

