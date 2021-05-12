US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. CX Institutional lifted its position in MSCI by 28.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in MSCI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $472.67 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.87 and a 200 day moving average of $425.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

