USDX (USDX) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008093 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

