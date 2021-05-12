Usio (USIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Usio to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%. On average, analysts expect Usio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $136.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Usio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

