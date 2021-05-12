V-ID (VIDT) Price Up 65.5% This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00087194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.08 or 0.01150745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00069135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00115442 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00061909 BTC.

About V-ID

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

