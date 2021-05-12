Vai Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $266.90 million and $3.94 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.99 or 0.00568596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00073838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00223051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003948 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.94 or 0.01206934 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00036295 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 305,186,049 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

