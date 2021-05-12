Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Vail Resorts worth $76,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $109,224,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $38,790,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 7,134.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after acquiring an additional 106,443 shares during the last quarter.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $317.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.20. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

