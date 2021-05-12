Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.28 and last traded at $82.28. Approximately 232,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,903,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.69.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,588.80, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

