Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 20,536 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 485.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,100. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $178.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

