Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.8% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $95,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,193. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $99.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

