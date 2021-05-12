Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,032. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.