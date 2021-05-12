Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,538. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $200.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

