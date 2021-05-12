Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.55. The stock had a trading volume of 65,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,013. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

