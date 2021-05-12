Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $66.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $66,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,097,000 after buying an additional 214,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.48. 203,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,410. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

