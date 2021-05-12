Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 866 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.79. 24,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,393. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

