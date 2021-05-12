Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $98.61. 8,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,876. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $102.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

