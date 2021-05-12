Value Partners Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,731 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.28. The firm has a market cap of $444.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

