Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 6.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.14. 83,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,763. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

