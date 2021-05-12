Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.7% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,763. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

