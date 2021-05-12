Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Valmark Advisers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.37% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $287,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. 421,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,792,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

