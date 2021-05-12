Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by David Loasby

David Loasby trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of David Loasby’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $261.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

