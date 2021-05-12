Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Reduced by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.0% during the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

