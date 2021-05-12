Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 425,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $18,924,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,232,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $197.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.62 and a 200-day moving average of $180.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

