Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,818,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,560,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,344. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

