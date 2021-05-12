Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.82. The company had a trading volume of 431,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,038. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.71 and a 200 day moving average of $350.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

