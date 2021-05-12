Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $227,122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $84.75. 98,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

