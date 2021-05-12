Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VPU stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,732. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $117.37 and a 12 month high of $148.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.20 and its 200 day moving average is $138.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

