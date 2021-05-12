Vanilla Network Market Capitalization Reaches $15.56 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $22.33 or 0.00044546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $15.56 million and $137,846.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.99 or 0.00568596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00073838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00223051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003948 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $604.94 or 0.01206934 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00036295 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 842,022 coins and its circulating supply is 696,891 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

