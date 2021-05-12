Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 236,634 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

