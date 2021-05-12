Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Trading Down 13.3%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO) shares were down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €0.16 ($0.18) and last traded at €0.16 ($0.18). Approximately 30,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.18 ($0.21).

The company has a market cap of $4.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is €0.19 and its 200-day moving average is €0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70.

Vapiano Company Profile (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

