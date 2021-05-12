Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.15 million.

Vapotherm stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $55,820.00. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vapotherm stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

