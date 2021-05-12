Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR opened at $177.07 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $177.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.45. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.70.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.