Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €87.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €87.00 ($102.35) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VAR1. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €100.86 ($118.66).

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €110.55 ($130.06) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €122.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €121.54. Varta has a 52-week low of €72.45 ($85.24) and a 52-week high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

