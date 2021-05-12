Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 109,206 shares.The stock last traded at $8.44 and had previously closed at $8.47.

VSTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the period.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.