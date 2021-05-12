VAULT Achieves Market Cap of $4.04 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $10.33 or 0.00018419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $5,764.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00593431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00070239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00247817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $706.11 or 0.01259044 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00033588 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,665 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars.

