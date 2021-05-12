Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Issues Earnings Results

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. 258,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,520. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $66,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,633.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,299,417.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,273 in the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

