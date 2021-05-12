Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Vectrus updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.550-4.850 EPS.

NYSE:VEC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.15. 1,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $598.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

