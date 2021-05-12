Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0584 on Top Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Veil has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $108,048.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veil has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

