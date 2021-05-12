Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.09 Billion

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Venus has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $356.18 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $110.23 or 0.00216525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,730.23 or 0.99650443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000184 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,886,491 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.