Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller Sells 40,549 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $444,011.55.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $119,824.04.

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $199,886.05.

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $422,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $148,179.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. 240,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,786. The firm has a market cap of $347.92 million, a PE ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 574,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

