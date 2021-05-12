Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

VCYT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,257. Veracyte has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,062 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 288,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 13.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,014,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,543,000 after acquiring an additional 122,665 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

