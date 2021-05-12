Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%.

NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.72. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

