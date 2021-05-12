VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to announce sales of $295.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.73 million and the lowest is $290.60 million. VEREIT posted sales of $279.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut VEREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter worth about $59,518,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 754,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,864,000 after acquiring an additional 733,869 shares during the last quarter.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

