VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,074.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $4,074.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,629,628 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

