Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.85 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $74.01 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.48 or 0.07572339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.80 or 0.02566365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.31 or 0.00644050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00185778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.00804358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.23 or 0.00649354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.09 or 0.00630967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,984,247 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.